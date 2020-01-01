South Korea holds election despite pandemic
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 4/15/20, 11:41 am
South Koreans wore face masks, checked their temperature, and disinfected their hands at 14,000 polling stations on Wednesday. Voter turnout hit a record 66 percent, including 26.7 percent who voted in advance, despite COVID-19 fears. The parliamentary election pits the ruling Democratic Party against the conservative opposition United Future Party.
What precautions did the country take? More than 13,000 people under self-quarantine for the coronavirus voted at least one hour after the polls closed to others. The National Electoral Commission also set up separate polling stations and allowed mail-in ballots for about 2,800 COVID-19 patients. South Korea is one of the only countries to hold an election during the pandemic. Many others, like France and Ethiopia, have announced delays.
Dig deeper: Read Steve West’s report in Liberties about how the coronavirus is changing the U.S. election process.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Onize Ohikere
Onize is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Abuja, Nigeria.