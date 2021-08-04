South Carolina shooting victim served in hospital, church

Authorities identified the gunman in a mass shooting Wednesday in Rock Hill, S.C., as former NFL player Phillip Adams. Dr. Robert Lesslie, who had previously treated Adams, along with Lesslie’s wife, Barbara, and grandchildren Adah, 9, and Noah, 5, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the York County coroner’s office. James Lewis, 38, who was working at the home, was found dead outside, and a sixth person is in the hospital with “serious gunshot wounds,” said Trent Faris, the York County Sheriff’s Office spokesman. The sheriff’s office said deputies searched for hours before finding the suspect nearby at his parents’ home. They tried to talk him out of the house but later found him dead of a gunshot wound to the head. Adams, 33, had played for the San Francisco 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons.

Do we know anything about the victims? Robert Lesslie was a prominent doctor who served as emergency department medical director at Rock Hill General Hospital for almost 15 years. He was an elder at First Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church of Rock Hill and the author of the book Angels in the ER. “One day, when I depart this body and find myself in the presence of the Lord, my time, however it will be measured, will be filled with the praises and the wonder of Jesus,” he wrote recently, according to his website administrator.

Dig deeper: Read WORLD’s review of another of Lesslie’s books, Angels and Heroes.

Editor’s note: WORLD has updated this report since its initial posting.