Something’s fishy in Puerto Rico

WASHINGTON—Amid Puerto Rico’s slow recovery from Hurricane Maria, questions about how a tiny Montana energy firm won a $300 million contract to rebuild the island’s electrical grid are quickly piling up.

Whitefish Energy signed a deal with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) on Sept. 26, less than a week after the massive Category 4 hurricane made landfall. Following widespread criticism of the deal and after reviewing its details, Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló on Sunday announced plans to cancel the contract.

Now a plethora of groups, including congressional panels, the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general, Puerto Rico’s local comptroller, and the FBI (according to the Wall Street Journal) are all asking the same question: How did a company founded in 2015 in sparsely populated Whitefish, Mont., with zero federal contracting experience and only two full-time employees land the mammoth contract in the first place?

Whitefish arrived on the island in early October, hired more than 350 subcontractors, and brought in 2,500 tons of heavy equipment to restore downed electrical lines. When the company began its work, most of the island lacked power. Six weeks later, 70 percent of Puerto Rico still doesn’t have electricity.

From the beginning, critics insisted something just wasn’t right about the agreement, noting PREPA didn’t seek offers from any competing companies to get the best value. Under the contract, Whitefish charged $330 per hour for a site supervisor and $227.88 an hour for a “journeyman lineman.” Its subcontractors charged even more: $462 an hour for supervisors and $319.04 an hour for linemen.

PREPA claims it hired Whitefish because the authority was cash-strapped and the small firm didn’t require a down payment to begin work. But as skepticism continued to grow, Rosselló felt compelled to intervene. The House Committee on Natural Resources will hold multiple hearings during the next two weeks to look into the matter.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) appears completely out of the loop, despite ostensibly leading the rebulding effort in Puerto Rican. FEMA administrator Brock Long on Tuesday told the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs he had no part in the Whitefish deal: “There’s no lawyer inside FEMA that would have ever agreed to the language that was in that contract.”

Early critics of the deal pointed fingers at Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, a former congressman from Whitefish, Mont., and a friend of the firm’s CEO. Speculation swirled that Zinke must have pulled strings to get his buddy a lucrative federal contract.

Zinke denied those suggestions as patently false: “I had absolutely nothing to do with Whitefish Energy receiving a contract in Puerto Rico.” The White House similarly denied involvement, claiming the contract decision rested solely with PREPA.

But speculation of possible foul play continues to swirl amid Zinke’s numerous ethical probes.

The Campaign Legal Center (CLC) filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission this week alleging Zinke circumvented campaign finance laws while in Congress. CLC claims Zinke failed to report tens of thousands of dollars in contributions and used campaign funds for the personal benefit of himself and his family.

CLC spokesman Corey Goldstone told me the Federal Election Commission received the complaint Monday and an investigation is pending: “It is one of the most basic legal obligations for a campaign to disclose its major donors, so failure to do that is pretty concerning.”