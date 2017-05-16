Something old, something new—and deadly

A deadly mix of the synthetic opioid fentanyl with methamphetamine or cocaine is spiking the number of overdose deaths in Ohio and other states already hit hard by the opioid crisis.

Ohio’s county coroners say the trend of lacing meth or cocaine with illicit, lab-produced Chinese fentanyl—which can be mail-ordered online—creates a substance 50 times more powerful than heroin, which is cultivated and harvested from poppies.

“Today it is more lethal than it ever was,” Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said of the new concoction. “People don’t really know how potent it is.”

Though authorities have not released final figures from 2017, some populous Ohio counties such as Hamilton, which includes much of Cincinnati, reported increases of as much as 30 to 50 percent in overdoses due to the stimulant-opioid mix. Newtown Police Chief Tom Synan said it demonstrates the success of drug dealers who constantly look for new ways “to make it more potent, more addictive … more money.”

Hamilton County registered 529 overdose deaths for 2016. And 2017 figures from Cleveland’s Cuyahoga County showed nearly five times as many fentanyl-mixed overdoses compared to 2015 (477 deaths).

Fentanyl acts as a central nervous system depressant that slows the heart rate and breathing and lowers blood pressure and body temperature. “Just a quarter-milligram of fentanyl can be deadly,” according to the Oxford Treatment Center near Oxford, Miss.

Last year, CNN reported that East Liverpool, Ohio, Police Officer Chris Green suffered an overdose after making a drug bust when he brushed a bit of fentanyl residue off his uniform with his bare hands and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Marijuana is often seized along with opioids, and marijuana enhanced with fentanyl has alarmed Ohio officials. Hamilton County Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco said she has seen cases of fentanyl mixed with marijuana, and Dayton health officials have already warned local residents about it, forecasting that it may become more than a novelty as dealers seek to hook young people, the Dayton Daily News reported.

Though fentanyl-related deaths have been on the rise, the Ohio Department of Health said deaths due to prescription opioid abuse have declined over the past five years. Following a slew of other state lawsuits, the Ohio attorney general sued five opioid-producing companies last year for making false statements that may have increased the use and prescription of their drugs.