Some lockdowns ease overseas

India loosened the world’s most extensive stay-at-home restrictions despite recording its highest daily spike in COVID-19 infections on Monday. The country is allowing some manufacturing and agricultural production to restart. In Italy, the fashion brand Gucci promised to provide “maximum security for workers” as it resumed operation at several manufacturing sites for leather accessories and footwear. Meanwhile, French authorities are allowing families to visit relatives in nursing homes as long as they follow strict protocols.

Are these smart moves? Countries are trying to maintain social distancing and avoid a resurgence of the coronavirus while reopening their economies. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said easing restrictions does not signal the end of the epidemic but the beginning of the next phase. He warned governments not to rush: “It is critical that these measures are a phased process.”

Dig deeper: Read Julie Borg’s report in Beginnings about COVID-19 vaccine trials.