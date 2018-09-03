Some in GOP hope to block Trump tariffs
by Evan Wilt
Posted 3/09/18, 10:40 am
WASHINGTON—Hours after President Donald Trump signed orders for new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, Republican opponents weighed options to block them. Starting March 23, Trump’s order implements a 25 percent tariff on foreign steel and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports. While Trump made a concession to the plan’s opponents by exempting Canada and Mexico, several GOP lawmakers are planning to introduce legislation to halt the order. “These so-called ‘flexible tariffs’ are a marriage of two lethal poisons to economic growth—protectionism and uncertainty,” Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., said Thursday. “Trade wars are not won, they are only lost. Congress cannot be complicit as the administration courts economic disaster.” Flake announced immediate plans to draft a bill that would nullify the new tariffs. Any legislation passed to limit Trump’s ability to impose the tariffs would likely receive a veto, but a two-thirds majority in Congress could override it. “We’re on the verge of a painful and stupid trade war, and that’s bad,” Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said in a statement. “Temporary exceptions for Canada and Mexico are encouraging, but bad policy is still bad policy.” The most vocal Republican critics of Trump’s tariffs have also been some of the president’s biggest detractors overall. It would take a large group of Republican lawmakers to block the order.
My Two CentsPosted: Fri, 03/09/2018 11:09 am
I don't have any fancy law degree from any of them there Ivy League institutions, but ain't it true imposing tariffs lies under the duties of Congress? Somewhere around, oh say, article 1, section 8? How many of our politicians have law degrees? How many have actually read the Constitution? I'm excusing President Trump's ignorance, because he's just a lowly businessman. I don't expect him to understand his role as Executive Imposer of Tariffs.
SpockPosted: Fri, 03/09/2018 12:38 pm
Unfortunately, the overwhelming majority of politicians from both parties seem to view the Constitution primarily as an obstacle to overcome as they seek to control more and more aspects of our society. Of course, they succeed only because enough voters are willing accomplices.