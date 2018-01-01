Some caravan migrants arrive at border

The first members of the migrant caravan from Central America have arrived at the U.S. border near San Diego, staying in crowded shelters in Tijuana, Mexico. Hundreds have already come to Tijuana by bus but have indicated they will wait for more of the caravan to arrive before making any decisions about what comes next. Some said they would seek asylum in the United States, some have indicated they might try to cross illegally, and others said they might accept asylum in Mexico.

About 1,300 members of a second caravan were in Mexico City on Wednesday, and still others were traveling north into the states of Sinaloa and Sonora. U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis visited U.S. troops posted at the border in Texas on Monday, saying their deployment was good training for war.