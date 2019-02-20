Somalia’s ongoing terror woes

A deadly extremist attack that lasted nearly a day in Mogadishu, Somalia, on Friday shed light on one Islamic terror group’s persistence despite heightened efforts by the United States and other nations to end its insurgency.

The attack by al-Shabaab extremists began the previous night with a car-bomb explosion on a popular street with restaurants and hotels. Responding security forces then battled with at least four militants, who holed up in some of the destroyed buildings for hours, before ending the siege and rescuing trapped civilians.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the unrest and said it targeted the Maka Almukarramah hotel, which government officials frequent. At least 24 people died, and more than 50 others sustained injuries.

The African Union Commission for Somalia condemned the attack as “another proof that the militants have no respect for human rights or regard for the sanctity of human life.”

Somalia has battled with al-Shabaab’s insurgency since 2006. The al-Qaeda-linked group continues to stage attacks in Somalia and in neighboring Kenya, which contributes forces to the joint African Union mission.

The United States stepped up its airstrikes on al-Shabaab when the African Union mission began withdrawing some of its 21,000 troops from Somalia to meet a 2020 goal of handing over security to the country’s military. U.S. officials warned the Somali forces were not ready to tackle the extremism on their own, a point evidenced by the group’s latest hostilities.

The insurgents staged a 20-hour attack Jan. 15 on a hotel complex in Nairobi, Kenya, that killed 21 people. The casualties included Jason Spindler, an American businessman.

Shortly after Somali forces announced the end of the latest siege, U.S. Africa Command confirmed it carried out an airstrike Thursday in the southern Hiran region that killed 26 extremists. In a separate airstrike three days earlier in the same region, some 20 extremists died. The U.S. military has carried out a total of 24 strikes just since January.

Caroline Goodson, a program manager with the Critical Threats Project at the American Enterprise Institute, explained that the United States is committed to the fight “because al-Shabaab and al-Qaeda are part of a broader Salafi-jihadi movement that has spread across Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia.”

Omar Mahmood, an Ethiopia-based senior researcher at the Institute for Security Studies, said the strikes keep pressure on the extremist group, especially in rural areas. But the conflict also needs nonmilitary intervention such as political negotiations and defection programs. “This war is more than something that can be resolved with only a military solution,” he said.