Somali bombings kill at least 16 people

Two explosions by extremists in the Somali town of Baidoa on Saturday killed at least 16 people and injured more than 30 others, officials confirmed. One suicide bomber set off his explosives inside a restaurant, and another explosion went off in a nearby hotel. The al-Qaeda–linked extremist group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attacks. The group confirmed via its Andalus radio station that the second explosion targeted a hotel owned by Mohamed Aden Fargeti, a former government minister contesting for presidency in the autonomous Somali region of South West State. The latest attacks occurred a day before Somalia marked the first anniversary of its deadliest terror attack, in which a truck explosion killed more than 500 people. On Sunday, Somali military court Capt. Mumin Hussein confirmed the execution of Hassan Aden Isaq, an al-Shabaab veteran linked to the truck attack.