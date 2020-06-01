Soleimani’s funeral reflects rising tension

Hundreds of thousands of mourners crowded the streets of Tehran on Monday for the funeral of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. A U.S. airstrike at Baghdad International Airport on Friday killed the commander of Iran’s Quds Force, an elite division of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led prayers at the funeral alongside President Hassan Rouhani and Soleimani’s replacement, Esmail Qaani. Demonstrators burned American and Israeli flags and yelled, “Death to America.”

What are the latest developments? U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday reiterated his threat to target Iranian cultural sites if the country retaliates. On Sunday, the Iraqi parliament voted to expel U.S. troops, putting about 5,000 soldiers at risk. During Monday prayers in Iran, Soleimani’s daughter, Zeinab, threatened that American families “will spend their days waiting for the death of their children.”

Dig deeper: Read Mindy Belz’s report in Globe Trot on the recent events in Iraq.