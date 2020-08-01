Soldiers arrest Mali’s president, prime minister

After months of protests calling for the removal of Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, soldiers detained their senior officers and marched to the capital city of Bamako on Tuesday. After troops captured Keïta and Prime Minister Boubou Cissé, they spread out in the streets of the city as protesters set fire to a government building. Troops from Kati, the same town as the soldiers who detained Keïta, sparked years of violence in Mali after they took over the country in 2012.

How will the rest of the world respond? Leaders around the globe condemned the coup. The UN Security Council plans to meet on Wednesday afternoon to discuss a coordinated response. “The U.S. is opposed to all unconstitutional changes of government whether in the streets or by security forces,” J. Peter Pham, a State Department special envoy, tweeted on Tuesday.

