Soldier commits mass shooting at Thai mall

At least 20 people were killed and 31 injured by a suspect who police said was angry over a land dispute. The gunman initially shot and killed another soldier and a woman and wounded a third person on Saturday afternoon. Then he headed to a shopping mall in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat, where he continued his rampage.

Did police get the shooter? Authorities haven’t yet disclosed what happened to the suspect, identified as Sgt. Jakrapanth Thomma.

Dig deeper: From the WORLD archives, read Sophia Lee’s report about the spiritual sponginess she witnessed in Thailand.