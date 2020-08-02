Soldier commits mass shooting at mall in Thailand
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 2/08/20, 01:23 pm
At least 20 people died and 31 injured after a Thai soldier who police said was angry over a land dispute went on a shooting rampage. The suspected gunman initially shot and killed another soldier and a woman and wounded a third person on Saturday afternoon. Then he headed to a shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, also known as Korat, where he continued his attack.
Did police apprehend the shooter? Authorities haven’t yet disclosed what happened to the suspect, identified as Sgt. Jakrapanth Thomma.
