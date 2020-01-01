Socialist party claims victory in Bolivia

Former President Evo Morales resigned and fled Bolivia a year ago, giving way to a U.S.-backed interim government. His handpicked successor, Luis Arce, clinched a victory on Monday as his main competitor, former President Carlos Mesa, and interim President Jeanine Áñez conceded.

What does this mean for Bolivia’s future? Arce said he would strive for unity in the divided nation under his Movement Toward Socialism party. Officials have not released a formal or comprehensive set of results from Sunday’s vote. Two independent surveys showed Arce with a 20 percentage point lead over Mesa. Officials have not announced the results of the legislative assembly elections, but the socialist party expects victories in those races, as well.

