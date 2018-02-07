Soccer team found safe in Thai cave

A provincial governor said Monday all 12 members of a boys soccer team and their coach have been found alive in the cave where they went missing more than a week ago in northern Thailand. Chiang Rai Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn said rescuers were in the process of helping the 13 leave the cave. “We found them safe,” he said. “But the operation isn’t over.” The boys, ages 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach went missing when flooding trapped them in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Chiang Rai province on June 23. The floods slowed rescue efforts to reach the group, which was believed to have sought refuge in a sandy chamber on higher ground in the cave. Waters receded enough Sunday for divers to make a more thorough search. The rescue team included medical staff who could treat the boys in place since they were expected to be severely weakened by hunger.