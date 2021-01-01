Snowstorm takes out power in Texas

Nearly 2.6 million customers across Texas lost power on Monday morning. The state’s electricity council said it rotated power outages as a “last resort to preserve the reliability of the electric system as a whole.” A snowstorm plunged the temperature in Houston into the 20s while Dallas dipped as low as 9 degrees.

Are other parts of the U.S. affected? About 5,000 Oklahoma Gas & Electric customers lost power overnight, while Entergy Arkansas recorded 3,000 outages. The National Weather Service on Sunday predicted the forecast through early Tuesday would bring between 8-12 inches of snow in central Oklahoma. The region from eastern Texas to the Ohio Valley in the Northeast will likely receive 4-8 inches in the same period. A winter storm across the Pacific Northwest covered the region in snow and ice and left tens of thousands of people without power.

