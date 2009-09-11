Smaller class size may not always be better

U.S. schools have long emphasized small class sizes as the best environment for teaching and learning. But education experts don’t agree on the benefits, with dueling studies showing both significant and minimal effects.

The debate among analysts and policymakers has persisted for decades. But among those most directly affected, it’s pretty well considered a settled subject. Small classes are popular with parents, who want their children to have as much one-on-one time with teachers as possible. They’re also popular with teachers, who have an easier time managing fewer students and administering fewer assignments.

But a new worldwide study suggests low student-teacher ratios have few benefits. Researchers with the Danish Center for Social Science Research reviewed the results of 127 studies from 41 different countries. Some showed a small improvement in test results, but most showed smaller class sizes had no effect.

Students benefited most from small class sizes when it came to reading. A randomly selected student from a small class had a 53 percent chance of having a higher reading score than one from a large class—only slightly better than even odds. When it came to math, a randomly selected student in a small class had only a 49 percent chance of having a higher test score than a student in a large class.

Given the lack of evidence showing a benefit, the researchers suggested school systems reconsider the underlying assumptions that drive everything from school construction to staffing.

“Class size reduction is costly,” they wrote. “The available evidence points to no or only very small [effects] of small classes in comparison to larger classes. Moreover, we cannot rule out the possibility that small classes may be counterproductive for some students. It is therefore crucial to know more about the relationship between class size and achievement in order to determine where money is best allocated.”

Japan and Korea routinely come up as examples in the class size debate. Both countries have some of the largest classes in the world and the highest-achieving students. Of course, other factors such as cultural expectations and homogeneity could contribute to the difference.

In a 2011 report for the liberal think tank Center for American Progress, education policy analyst Matthew Chingos described small class size as a false promise. He noted at least 24 states had then implemented initiatives to reduce student-teacher ratios at a significant cost to taxpayers. And despite spending all that money, most states have seen very little improvement in student achievement in the past 10 years.

Chingos does not advocate abandoning efforts at class size reduction (CSR). But he argues educators should use them sparingly, where they’ll do the most good: “The fact that across-the-board CSR policies at the state or district level are not cost-effective does not mean that smaller classes should never be used, but rather that they should be reserved for use in special cases by individual schools.”