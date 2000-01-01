Small bomb explodes near U.S. Embassy in China

A man exploded a small homemade bomb outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing on Thursday, injuring only himself, authorities said. The Beijing Police Department identified the suspect only by his surname, Jiang, and said he was 26 years old and a native of Tongliao city in the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia. He injured his hand with the explosive device, which was made from fireworks. There was no word on a motive, and the statement said the investigation was continuing.