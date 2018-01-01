An ‘uninvited brute’ named Florence to dump trillions of gallons of rain

UPDATE: Hurricane Florence continues to move slowly as its center nears the North Carolina–South Carolina border, dumping massive amounts of rain on the region. “Hurricane Florence is powerful, slow and relentless,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said. “It’s an uninvited brute who doesn’t want to leave.” Florence could dump close to 18 trillion gallons of rain over the next week on North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Maryland, according to meteorologist Ryan Maue of weathermodels.com, enough to fill the Chesapeake Bay, he calculated. But that’s still less than the 25 trillion gallons Harvey dropped on Texas and Louisiana last year.

OUR EARLIER REPORT (11:29 a.m.): Hurricane Florence made landfall early Friday morning at Wrightsville Beach, N.C., as a Category 1 storm, bringing with it a huge storm surge. As of 11 a.m. Friday, the center of the storm hovered inland near Cape Fear, N.C., 20 miles southwest of Wilmington and 55 miles east-northeast of Myrtle Beach, S.C. Florence’s top sustained winds have dropped to 80 mph, but its slow craw in a west-southwest direction at 3 mph is causing it to dump huge amounts of rain along the coast and farther inland.

Several coastal communities are already submerged under more than 6 feet of water, and more than half a million homes and businesses were without power Friday morning, according to poweroutage.us. More than 60 people were pulled from a motel in the Wilmington area destabilized by the storm early this morning, and others who didn’t evacuate await rescue in the region. So far there have been no reported deaths.

Because of the storm’s slow movement, forecasters expect wind and rain to batter coastal areas of North and South Carolina for hours and predict the storm surge could cover most of the coast in up to 11 feet of seawater. Coastal and river communities north of the storm likely will face the worst flooding. The large storm’s hurricane-force winds extend up to 70 miles from its center, while tropical storm–force winds reach up to 195 miles away.