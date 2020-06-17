Slow-burning conflict flares up in Asia

Chanting protesters set fire to Chinese flags and images of Chinese leader Xi Jinping near the country’s embassy in New Delhi on Wednesday. An Indian union of small and medium-sized companies also called for a boycott of 500 Chinese goods following a fight along a disputed border in the Himalayas some 14,000 feet above sea level.

Monday’s confrontation was the deadliest between India and China since 1975, when Chinese troops ambushed and killed four Indian soldiers in the contentious region. The two countries traded blame for the overnight fighting, which occurred in the Galwan Valley in the Ladakh region. An unarmed patrol team from the Indian army tried to talk to Chinese troops who were returning to a border camp despite agreeing earlier to leave, local media reported. The situation quickly escalated, with troops fighting with their fists, stones, nail-studded iron rods, and batons wrapped in barbed wire, according to an Indian CNN affiliate.

The Indian army initially reported three deaths and later said another 17 soldiers died after they were “critically injured in the line of duty and exposed to subzero temperatures in the high-altitude terrain.” China confirmed the “provocative attacks” but has not said whether any of its soldiers died.

The argument over the border dates back at least a century. After a short war in 1962, China and India agreed to a shaky truce that created the Line of Actual Control, which stretches about 2,100 miles. But fighting has flared up several times since then. China claims ownership of about 35,000 square miles in northeastern India, while India accuses China of occupying 15,000 square miles of its territory.

The latest conflict began in May, when Indian troops reported that Chinese soldiers crossed the border and set up tents and guard posts at three different points. Despite military and diplomatic interventions, thousands of soldiers have fought in skirmishes since then, engaging in yelling matches, fistfights, and stone-throwing.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned India not to underestimate China’s commitment to protecting what it perceives as its sovereign territory. His Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, said the incident would have “serious repercussions” for the nations’ relationship.

Gareth Price, a senior research fellow with the U.K.-based think tank Chatham House, reported that India introduced a new policy blocking foreign investment from China in April, a move Beijing considered discriminatory. India also has continued to build strategic roads along its side of the border in recent years to give the military easier access.

The two nationalist governments have pushed beyond their other borders, as well. Beijing openly condemned India’s move in August 2019 to revoke the semi-autonomous status of Kashmir, parts of which are claimed by Pakistan and China. Meanwhile, China has extended its boundaries in the South China Sea and increased its economic reach into South Asian countries, including Nepal and Bangladesh.

“China seems to be undermining India’s leadership in South Asia,” explained Jabin Jacob, an associate professor in the Department of International Relations and Governance Studies at Shiv Nadar University in India.

He said the two nuclear powers likely want to avoid a war partly due to their economic ties. But the latest skirmish will usher in a new normal. “I think both leaders are powerful enough to ignore public opinion,” Jacob said. “But we’re looking at a future where these incidents would continue.”