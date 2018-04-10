Six officers wounded, one dead in S.C. shooting

Authorities in South Carolina said the suspect who opened fire Wednesday on seven police officers, killing one, after they tried to serve him a warrant at his home held four foster children hostage for several hours. Chief Deputy Glen Kirby of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said three deputies went to the house of the suspect, now identified as 74-year-old Frederick Hopkins, to execute a search warrant at about 4 p.m. He opened fire and injured all three officers. Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler said the suspect then shot four other police officers responding to the incident, including Terrence Carraway, who died after being transported to a local hospital. Carraway, 52, had worked as a police officer for 30 years. “I want you to pray for the family who lost the bravest police officer I have ever known,” Heidler said.

Hopkins surrendered after talking with a negotiator during the two-hour standoff. Public records show the suspect was once a lawyer but is now disbarred. Kirby said officials found four foster children hiding unharmed beneath a golf cart in the garage, according to NBC News. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster called the incident devastating. “The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real,” he said in a Twitter post. President Donald Trump also tweeted his sympathy: “My thoughts and prayers are with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence Police Department tonight, in South Carolina. We are forever grateful for what our Law Enforcement Officers do 24/7/365.”