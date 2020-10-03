Six more states hold primaries

Turnout in Washington state’s primary election may take a hit from the coronavirus outbreak. Voters are also headed to the polls in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, and Missouri, and North Dakota will caucus on Tuesday.

What’s at stake in this contest? Following a show of strength on Super Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden leads rival Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in the contest for the Democratic presidential nomination. Tuesday’s 352 delegates could cement Biden’s lead or help Sanders close the gap. Michigan offers the biggest haul with 125 delegates. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, is the only other Democratic candidate still running.

