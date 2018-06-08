Six arrested in Venezuela drone attack

Venezuelan authorities have arrested six suspects in the ongoing investigation into a Saturday explosion that President Nicolas Maduro called an assassination attempt. Maduro was delivering a speech in Caracas to mark the National Guard’s 81st anniversary when the explosion went off. Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said two drones loaded with 2.2 pounds of C4 plastic explosive targeted the leader. The military electronically diverted one of the drones, while the second crashed into an apartment building two blocks away. Maduro blamed far-right factions in the country for staging the attack in collaboration with others in neighboring Colombia and Miami, Fla. An unconfirmed group known as “Soldiers in T-shirts” claimed responsibility for the attack on Twitter. “We showed that they are vulnerable,” the group said. “It was not successful today, but it is just a matter of time.”