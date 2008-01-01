Singer R. Kelly jailed on abuse charges

R. Kelly pleaded not guilty Monday to multiple charges of sexual abuse of a woman and three underage girls. Kelly, 52, one of the best-selling music artists of all time, spent the weekend in jail in Chicago after his arrest Friday. A judge has set bail at $1 million and said he must not have any contact with females younger than 18 if released. Prosecutors claim they have evidence that Kelly had sex with a girl as young as 14.

In 2008, a jury acquitted the singer, whose legal name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, of child pornography charges related to a video that allegedly showed him having sex with a minor. A documentary series on the Lifetime cable channel in January featured harrowing accusations that Kelly held women captive and abused them. Prosecutors renewed their interest in charging him after the series aired.