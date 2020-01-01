Singer Kenny Rogers dies

Storytelling vocalist Kenny Rogers, who left footprints on country, folk, jazz, and pop music during his decade-spanning career, died Friday night of natural causes. He was 81.

What were his greatest hits? “The Gambler,” “Lucille,” “Lady,” and “Islands in the Stream”—his timeless duet with Dolly Parton—found enduring places in the American songbook. Rogers sold more than 47 million records in the United States alone, according to the Recording Industry Association of America. In 2011, he released The Love of God, an album of Christian hymns, praise songs, and original music that reflected a personal faith. “But the love I found is compelling me / to serve Him from a heart that’s been redeemed,” he sang on the title track.

