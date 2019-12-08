Simone Biles wins sixth US championship

Simone Biles became the first gymnast to perform a double-double dismount off the beam and the first woman to land a triple-double (three twists and two flips) during a floor routine this weekend. During Friday’s preliminary round of the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City, Mo., Biles, 22, hit the double-twist, double-flip dismount but had to catch herself on the triple-double floor routine landing. On Sunday, she successfully landed the triple-double, won the all-around title, and qualified for the U.S. national team.

Will Biles compete for the United States in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo? Probably, but the U.S. Olympic team trials will take place in St. Louis June 25–28, 2020, less than a month before the opening ceremony in Japan. Biles and the other top-10 finishers from this past weekend will participate in a training camp next month to prepare for the World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, in October. Biles won the all-around title in the 2018 world meet and brought home five medals from Rio de Janeiro in the 2016 Olympics.