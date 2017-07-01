Sierra Leone mudslides kill hundreds

A mudslide that swept through the outskirts of Sierra Leone’s capital, Freetown, killed at least 200 people after heavy rainfall Monday. Images on local media showed people waist-deep in the water. Sinneh Kamara, a coroner technician at the Connaught Hospital mortuary, said bodies were spread out on the floor of the morgue. “The capacity at the mortuary is too small for the corpses,” he told the Sierra Leone National Broadcasting Corporation. Mudslides are common during the rainy season in the region, due in part to poor drainage systems.