Sierra Leone casualties rise to more than 400 people

The United Nations said more than 400 bodies have been found after a mudslide in Sierra Leone on Monday. Country officials continue to scramble to rescue survivors and offer aid to people affected by the disaster. Sierra Leone has begun mass burials for many of the dead, and some 600 people remain missing. The Red Cross said the chances of finding more survivors are getting smaller everyday. The organization said Sierra Leone is now in urgent need of shelter, safe water, and proper sanitation. Thousands of people have lost their homes to the disaster. Authorities have started to evacuate people from other danger zones as the country’s forecast calls for rains that could result in more mudslides. The UN said it is deploying a Disaster and Assessment Coordination team to the region. Britain has also pledged to provide 5 million pounds in aid to the disaster victims.