Sides try to swing more support in shutdown battle
by Harvest Prude
Posted 1/15/19, 12:09 pm
WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump has asked to meet with centrist Democrats on Tuesday to continue negotiations for border wall funding, a dispute that led to a partial government shutdown, now in its 25th day and the longest in U.S. history. The president hopes to convince moderate Democrats, including freshmen lawmakers and those with more conservatives constituencies, to break with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and support the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. But those rank-and-file House Democrats turned down Trump’s invitation to lunch Tuesday, telegraphing their loyalty to their party leaders in Congress. If negotiations with Congress fail, Trump has threatened to declare a national emergency to build the wall.
Some moderate Republicans, including Sens. Cory Gardner of Colorado, Susan Collins of Maine, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, have urged their GOP colleagues to support Democratic legislation that would reopen the shuttered parts of the government without border funding. But Senate Republicans remain largely united behind the White House. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said he will not bring any legislation to the floor that is unlikely to earn the president’s support.
Some congressional lawmakers, including Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, and Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., have opted to go without pay until the shutdown is over.
Around 800,000 federal workers are furloughed or working without a paycheck. The busiest U.S. airports are warning travelers to expect long waits as Transportation Security Administration agents and air traffic controllers, who have been working without pay, are increasingly not showing up for work.
Editor’s note: This article was updated to note that House Democrats turned down President Trump’s invitation to the White House to discuss funding for the border wall.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute and a reporter for WORLD.
Comments
John KloostermanPosted: Tue, 01/15/2019 06:39 pm
This whole thing is political posturing, and the worst part is that it's not going to end soon. 5 billion is pocket change, and not nearly enough to build Trump's famous wall (and if it was so important to Republicans, they could have taken care of this LAST budget). But Trump's drawn a line in the sand, and he can't back away from it without losing major face. His whole brand is stubborn and unreasoning resistance to the left.
But likewise, the left's whole brand has become stubborn and unreasoning resistance to Trump, and they can't give in to him without losing support from their base. Worse, they have little motivation to--Trump said he'd be proud to own the shutdown, and polls are showing 50% of Americans blaming Republicans for the shutdown (they're the party in power, after all.)
So basically, neither side is going to budge until things are so bad for the American people that voters are virtually rioting.
OldMikePosted: Tue, 01/15/2019 08:02 pm
I might disagree with you on just one point, that “this whole thing is political posturing.” Yes, there’s a surplus of posturing but I don’t regard President Trump’s insistence on the Wall as posturing. Because, like him, I believe we do need the Wall to secure our southern border (caused by our past lax policies that have made so many of our neighbors believe they ought to be able to just walk in at will).
Why do I think a secure southern border is essential? Simply, the most basic principle of economics is that as a supply of something increases, the value/price for that particular something tends to decrease. I’ve experienced first hand a region where a disproportionately large number of immigrants arrived over the past four decades, and the over-supply of labor has prevented the area’s wages from keeping up with the Nation’s as a whole. It is widely believed here that the owners of the largest poultry companies deliberately encouraged or recruited folks south of the border to come here to take the nasty menial jobs on the farms, in the mills, in the processing plants. So that wages would not have to be increased to entice us home-boys to take those jobs. I believe there are a number of regions of the US where this effect is apparent.
Who gained? Well, the Hispanic immigrants obviously have better lifestyles than they could have back home, even on what we consider poor wages. And many haven’t stayed in the poultry jobs. They are in other factories and on every construction site, they started their own businesses, some have gotten educations and are in professions. Their kids got schooling they would not have received south of the border, and now are just Americans like the rest of us.
I applaud that! It’s the dream of a lot of the world to become American—like our forefathers dreamed, came, and succeeded.
Who else gained? Poultry company owners, CEO’s, large stockholders, and upper management whose bonuses grew as costs went down.
But who lost? The area’s ordinary wage-earners, because the average manufacturing wage here is about 60% of the National average, with similar discrepancies in non-manufacturing wages. The ordinary taxpayers lost too, because education for a continually-renewed influx of non-English speaking kids adds a lot of expense. And the school system in my town of 80,000 is now 64% Hispanic. Ditto for dealing with non-English speakers in the court systems, hospitals, etc
Can anyone seriously believe that an uncontrolled southern border will result in LESS of this? Leave the border like it is, and the stream will become a flood. Then everyone in areas that haven’t seen a ton of immigration will get to experience it too. Immigration is not a negative, or to be feared, if it is regulated and kept at manageable numbers. But with our laxness over the past 4 decades (at least) we have set ourselves up to receive a destructive flood, unless we take serious measures to control it.
We cant stick our heads in the sand about the negatives any longer.
But there is one more thing: with the “political posturing” on both sides of the aisle, right now might be the best possible opportunity to have a big national campaign for term limits.
But on the other hand, I believe the Lord is coming back soon, and that the decline of the US will precede that. So maybe we should just welcome the chaos.
OldMikePosted: Tue, 01/15/2019 09:05 pm
I live in Springdale Arkansas. If you doubt what I’m saying about my area’s wages and how many immigrants we have here, look it up for yourself.