Shutdown hits federal workers’ pockets
by Harvest Prude
Posted 1/11/19, 11:31 am
WASHINGTON—About 800,000 federal government workers will miss their paychecks Friday because of the partial government shutdown, which will be the longest in U.S. history if it lasts until Saturday. On Thursday, President Donald Trump visited McAllen, Texas, and the Rio Grande along the border to illustrate his reasoning for wanting a wall at the U.S. southern border. “If for any reason we don’t get this going … I will declare a national emergency,” he said. The president has consulted with White House attorneys about the constitutionality of using presidential emergency powers to construct the wall. “We’re either going to have a win, make a compromise—because I think a compromise is a win for everybody—or I will declare a national emergency,” he said.
A compromise seems highly unlikely. House Democrats staunchly refuse to approve the president’s $5.7 billion wall funding request. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., tried to broker an agreement pairing wall funds with protecting some illegal immigrants, including ones brought to the United States as children, but the deal failed to gain favor from Democrats.
Meanwhile, the House passed two measures to reopen the government, which include funding the departments of Housing and Urban Development, Transportation, and Agriculture, and the Food and Drug Administration. Senate Republicans refuse to consider any attempts to reopen parts of the government unless the president signals his support.
On Thursday, the Senate unanimously passed a bill guaranteeing back pay for government workers affected by the shutdown. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the president told him he would sign the bill.
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute and a reporter for WORLD.
Comments
news2mePosted: Fri, 01/11/2019 03:57 pm
Why is our food less healthy than European food? American children are getting sicker from the lousy ingredients the FDA allows.
FIRE the FDA. They have NOT cared about what is good for Americans in a LONG time.
There used to be a law that said the first word on the food or drink container had to be the first ingredient or the largest ingredient. Sometimes the ingredient isn't even in the food or drink, or they probably convinced the FDA that "natural flavoring" is a food ingredient. As long as they say it tastes like whatever the label states then it's ok?
If the food industry is going to tell the FDA what is good, there is NO REASON to pay employees to rubber stamp it.
West Coast GrammaPosted: Fri, 01/11/2019 04:48 pm
There are several views concerning the president's possible declaration of a national emergency. A Republican conservative Trump supporter says this:
“I do see the potential for national emergencies being used for every single thing that we face in the future where we can’t reach an agreement. That’s the slippery slope that I’m concerned about,” Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), a top Trump ally, told POLITICO on Thursday. “The administration is well aware of the ability to use national emergency [powers] and the reluctance to do so from House members.”
And here is the bottom line: “It doesn’t necessarily open the government,” Meadows said. “Declaring a national emergency and funding the government are two separate decisions.”
Right. Not to mention that declaration of a national emergency will be challenged in court, a process that might take months or even longer. Talk about muddying the waters!
SOLUTION: Reopen the government first, then declare a national emergency to obtain funds for the wall.
John KloostermanPosted: Fri, 01/11/2019 09:04 pm
Declaring a national emergency after reopening the government still has all the problems Meadows talks about. What happens when a Democratic president decides to declare a national "environmental" emergency? Or a national "domestic shooting" crisis?
We're conservatives. We believe in limited government, specifically because whatever good intentions abuses of power start with, they always come around to evil uses. Border security or not, Trump declaring a national emergency to build a wall would be an overreach of presidential power and set a dangerous precedent for proto-Obamas down the line.