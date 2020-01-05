Shutdown battle heats up in Michigan

Demonstrators on Thursday gathered for a second time in Lansing, Mich., to protest coronavirus-related shutdown orders. While many displayed signs from their cars, some entered the Capitol building and demanded entry to the floor of the House of Representatives, which is off-limits. Officials also closed the House gallery to the public to help legislators maintain social distance. Some protesters openly carried guns in the Senate gallery, which is legal in the state. Between 400 and 700 mostly peaceful demonstrators showed up, Michigan State Police spokeswoman Shanon Banner said. The state Capitol was the site of a larger protest on April 15.

What sparked the second protest? Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, extended the state’s stay-at-home order for 28 days on Thursday. State lawmakers want more say in the restrictions and agreed to two one-week extensions, but Whitmer denied their request. As of Thursday, Michigan reported more than 41,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, nearly 3,800 deaths, and at least 8,300 recoveries.

