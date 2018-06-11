Shrinking history

Imagine a world without the Roman Empire, the Vikings, the Great Wall of China, or the spread of the early church and its influence on civilization. Nothing of significance happened in the world before 1450, right?

That’s what the College Board seems to think. Last month, the organization that administers Advanced Placement courses announced it would no longer cover precolonial happenings in its world history curriculum. Not only does that leave out much that’s foundational to Western civilization, it also cuts out significant events in the history of minority groups. Critics charge the board with Eurocentrism, especially since the date picked for history’s “new” beginning coincides with the rise of Western nations and their colonizing march around the globe.

Too often, the only African history black students learn starts with slavery, noted former high school teacher Amanda DoAmaral, a vocal critic of the plan. Discovering early African empires and kingdoms gives them a different perspective on their past, she told NPR earlier this month.

“And that’s not something that many students know or many people know,” DoAmaral said. “So I think that’s just something really cool for students to know and understand that those riches were part of their history. Those achievements were part of that.”

Proponents of classical education, which emphasizes the importance of teaching history from the beginning of time, also note the limitations of focusing on a narrow swath of the world’s past.

“Children who plunge into the study of the American Revolution with no knowledge of the classical models used by Jefferson and Washington and their colleagues can achieve only a partial understanding of American government and ideals,” wrote Susan Wise Bauer, co-founder of The Well-Trained Mind education guide. “And American history ought to be kept in perspective; the history curriculum covers seventy centuries, America occupies two of those centuries.”

Critics of the College Board’s announcement include colleges and universities, which must decide whether to accept AP coursework as a substitute for their own classes. If enough of them stop accepting world history AP credits, high school students will stop taking the course, effectively killing it. Nearly 300,000 high schoolers across the country took the AP world history course last year.

The board defended the decision by noting it’s impossible to comprehensively teach 10,000 years of history in just a year’s time. The organization proposed splitting world history into two courses, with a pre-AP class covering everything before 1450 and the for-credit AP course teaching the remaining centuries. But only the full AP course would remain eligible for college credit. Critics say that’s the only one students will take.

In response to the backlash, the organization announced it would reconsider the change, making a final decision in July.