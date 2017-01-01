Showing solidarity with persecuted believers worldwide

More than 160 churches, schools, and government buildings around the world are glowing red on Wednesday in solidarity with persecuted Christians. Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) and Christian Solidarity Worldwide organized the annual Red Wednesday campaign to encourage supporters to pray, wear red, or light their buildings with red lights, the color that represents martyrdom.

At least 164 groups registered in support of the event, according to ACN’s website. Many of the participating buildings were in the United Kingdom, where the British Houses of Parliament will be lit red in solidarity. Participants from other countries include the Scottish Parliament Building, the Parish of Calvary–St. George’s in New York, and churches in Ireland and Australia. High Street Methodist Church in Harpenden, England, shared a photo on Twitter of its altar glowing red, and said they were praying “for our brothers and sisters worldwide who are unable to freely live out their faith.” At Saint John Bosco College Battersea in London, students bought red glasses supplied by ACN. The proceeds will help send Christmas gift boxes to children in Syria. On Wednesday evening, ACN will hold prayers and a candlelight procession, among other events, in London to mark the day.