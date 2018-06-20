Showdown over abortion coverage

When the Trump administration announced California has violated federal law by forcing all health insurance plans to cover elective abortions, it ensured at least one thing: further litigation with the state.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is cracking down on California’s violation of freedom of conscience rules for people who do not want to pay for abortions or contraceptives for religious reasons. Two religious groups in the state, Los Angeles–based Missionary Guadalupanas of the Holy Spirit and La Mesa’s Skyline Wesleyan Church, complained to HHS about California’s policy that requires abortion coverage in all healthcare plans—even those provided by churches and religious institutions. On Jan. 24, HHS issued a notice to the state saying the rule violates the federal Weldon Amendment, which prohibits states that receive federal funding from compelling healthcare plans to fund abortion.

“No one should force a church or any other employer to participate in funding abortion,” said Alliance Defending Freedom counsel Denise Harle, adding that California’s Department of Managed Health Care has “unconstitutionally targeted religious organizations, repeatedly collaborated with pro-abortion advocates, and failed to follow the appropriate administrative procedures to institute its unprecedented mandate.”

ADF is representing Skyline Wesleyan and three other churches in two cases challenging the abortion coverage mandate. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments in November 2019 in Skyline Wesleyan Church v. California Department of Managed Health Care. Three other churches are before the appeals court in Foothill Church v. Rouillard.

HHS gave the state 30 days to comply with federal law, but Harle is not optimistic, especially with the pro-abortion track record of state Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

“In California, we will continue to protect our families’ access to healthcare, including women’s constitutional right to abortion,” Becerra said. “Nothing changes.”

California has even gone on the offensive. Last Thursday, Becerra along with six states and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit challenging a new HHS rule requiring healthcare plans to send separate bills and collect separate payments for abortion coverage. He called the requirement “just another Trump Administration attack on women and reproductive rights.” Last month, the state secured a court order temporarily blocking HHS rules to expand religious exemptions to the contraceptive mandate under the Affordable Care Act. The new rules were set to go into effect on Jan. 14.

The public war of words between the federal government and the state of California shows no sign of abating. “No one in America should be forced to pay for or cover other people’s abortions,” said Roger Severino, director of the HHS Office of Civil Rights. “We are putting California on notice that it must stop forcing people of goodwill to subsidize the taking of human life, not only because it’s the moral thing to do, but because it’s the law.”