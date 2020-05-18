Should representatives represent each other?

Members of Congress first proposed using an electronic switch to record their votes in the 1880s, but it took until 1973 for the House of Representatives to adopt the change. Once the coronavirus pandemic hit, however, it took just two months for House lawmakers to allow temporary proxy voting, one of the most significant changes to congressional voting procedures in U.S. history.

“I don’t suggest these changes lightly,” Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said before last week’s vote, which fell largely along party lines. “But we must temporarily embrace technology during this unprecedented time.”

The Senate will continue to vote in person.

Democratic supporters of proxy voting say the change allows the House to continue its work while prioritizing the safety of the many members who have a higher risk of contracting the coronavirus. They worry that convening 435 members in a city with more than 7,500 confirmed cases and then sending them home could act as a “superspreader” event.

Meanwhile, Republican critics argued the move might violate the Constitution. Lawmakers should get back to their essential work, they said.

“We can continue to work in a safe and effective manner without overturning 230 years of constitutional and legislative tradition,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said as he urged Republicans to vote against the move.

The new rules only apply to the 116th Congress, which ends in January. For now, a declared public health emergency allows the speaker of the House to trigger the proxy voting option for 45 days at a time. Lawmakers who can’t travel to the Capitol can designate another member as a proxy to vote on their behalf. The proxy may cast votes for no more than 10 members.

Prior to a vote, members must submit a letter to the House clerk authorizing their proxy and specifying how he or she will vote. A member can revoke the proxy’s authorization or show up in person to nullify the vote.

The rules change also allows committees to resume holding hearings and marking up legislation via videoconference. Closed hearings, such as those that deal with sensitive information, must take place in person. The resolution also requires the House Administration Committee to study the possibility of remote voting.

Rules Committee ranking member Tom Cole, R-Okla., said he expects lawsuits will challenge the legality of bills passed by proxy votes: “It does not make sense to me to put such important legislation at risk of a court challenge, because we failed to comply with the constitutional requirements.”

Article I of the Constitution specifies that a majority of lawmakers must form a quorum to pass legislation.

Amy Black, a political science professor at Wheaton College, said if court challenges surface, judges could strike down the means of proxy voting but allow legislation passed by the method to stand.

“Traditionally, the Supreme Court has given a wide berth to Congress to make up their own rules as long as they don’t violate the Constitution,” said Ryan Burge, an assistant professor at Eastern Illinois University.