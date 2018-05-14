Shocked snails and the wonders of RNA

Unintended consequences of DDT ban
U.S. media quickly blamed global warming for the significant increase in insect-borne illnesses that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reported. But according to a recent review by Just Facts, a nonprofit research institute, the 1972 federal ban on the insecticide DDT bears most of the responsibility for the alarming statistics.
News outlets such as Scientific American, Politico, and Think Progress attributed the increasing rate of insect or vector-borne illnesses such as Lyme disease and West Nile virus to global warming, and a 2016 CDC report clearly laid the blame on climate change, too. But the tide may be turning. The latest CDC report made no mention of climate change. During a conference call, Lyle Peterson, director of the CDC’s vector-borne diseases division, noted that although warmer temperatures may play a role, many different factors such as travel and trade contribute to the problem.
Just Facts highlighted several scientific studies that demonstrated the rate of vector-borne illnesses increased in conjunction with the federal ban on DDT. A 2016 study published in Nature indicated that growth in mosquito populations over the past 50 years does not correspond with rising global temperature but does correlate with decreased DDT use.
A paper appearing in the journal Lancet in 2012 noted that scientific data do not show a connection between global temperature and vector-borne illness. And another article, in the British Medical Journal in 2000, described how DDT eradicated malaria from the United States and Europe and reduced rates by more than 99 percent in other countries. Its effects continued for decades even after the ban. In New York state it took 40 years, but eventually mosquito populations returned to pre-DDT levels. —J.B.