Shocked snails and the wonders of RNA

Researchers at UCLA say they transferred memories between marine snails through injections of RNA.

RNA is a messenger substance that takes genetic instructions from DNA and delivers them to the protein-making machinery in cells. God designed RNA with a multitude of functions, and scientists continue to marvel at new discoveries that shed light on its varied purposes. Recent discoveries show RNA helps some species adapt to their environments more efficiently than the random DNA mutations Darwinian evolution predicts. In the current study, published in the online journal eNeuro, marine biologists demonstrated that RNA may play an integral role in memories.

The biologists gave electrical shocks to the tails of a group of snails. The snails responded with the self-protective reflex of contracting their gills and siphons (appendages that draw water over the gill for respiration). Another group of snails did not receive any shocks.

Later, the researchers tapped the snails and discovered the previously shocked snails displayed gill and siphon contractions for an average of 50 seconds, compared to only about one second for those who received no shocks. The snails’ reactions suggested the shocked group remembered the trauma and tried to protect themselves.

Next, the biologists extracted RNA from the nervous systems of the shocked snails and injected it into seven non-shocked snails. Those snails displayed an average 40-second contraction when tapped, behaving as though they remembered receiving shocks when in reality they had not. “It’s as though we transferred the memory,” David Glanzman, senior author of the study, said in a statement.

Finally, the researchers removed sensory nerve cells from the snails that did not receive shocks. When the researchers added the cells to petri dishes containing RNA from shocked snails, the nerve cells showed increased excitability. But when they placed neurons in dishes containing RNA from the non-shocked group, they noted no such increase. The discovery suggests RNA somehow stores at least some memories in chemical form.

The researchers believe this finding will aid scientists in developing ways to treat disorders involving memory. “I think in the not-too-distant future, we could potentially use RNA to ameliorate the effects of Alzheimer’s disease or post-traumatic stress disorder,” Glanzman, said.