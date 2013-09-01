Ship stuck in Suez Canal causes inventory delays

Salvage experts said freeing the Ever Given could take up to a week, exacerbating global supply problems. The cargo ship became stuck in a single-lane section of the Suez Canal in Egypt on Tuesday, reportedly due to bad weather. More than 200 vessels hauling an estimated $9.6 billion worth of cargo are waiting to cross the major waterway, according to the shipping journal Lloyd’s List. Some companies are already warning of inventory delays and rerouting vessels around the tip of Africa.

Why is it taking so long to free the ship? The Ever Given is sideways and grounded, with a full load of cargo weighing it down. Experts warn structural problems become more likely the longer the ship stays in that position. Unloading the cargo would take weeks, so teams are trying to refloat it by dredging, or removing dirt from the canal floor.

