Sheriff: Las Vegas shooter had heavy gambling losses

Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock was losing money gambling and “going in the wrong direction” financially the past two years, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told a local news station. Investigators still have not nailed down Paddock’s motive for the Oct. 1 mass shooting, which killed 58 people, but Lombardo said his gambling losses might have played a role. The sheriff told KLAS that Paddock worried about how his friends, family, and the casino perceived him. “Obviously, that was starting to decline in a short period of time, and that may have a determining effect on why he decided to do what he did,” Lombardo said. Stanford University scientists are inspecting Paddock’s brain tissue for neurological problems that might help explain his decision to commit the massacre.