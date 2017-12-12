Shaking up student loans

Members of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce voted along party lines late Tuesday to approve legislation that could bring major changes to higher education next year.

The Promoting Real Opportunity, Success, and Prosperity through Education Reform (PROSPER) Act, introduced by Reps. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) and Brett Guthrie (R-Ky.), offers the first major changes to the Higher Education Act in a decade. The 542-page bill touches on almost every part of higher education, but the changes it would make to the federal student loan program could have the most significant effect on students, parents, and schools.

As originally proposed, the bill would merge six different federal loan programs into one, raise the annual cap on what undergraduates can borrow, and end the practice of forestalling interest accrual until after graduation. It also caps the amount graduate students can borrow and ends forgiveness programs for students who take public sector jobs.

For years, conservative analysts have advocated for an end to Uncle Sam’s generous loan programs, noting they cost taxpayers billions. Almost exactly one year ago, the Government Accountability Office announced income-driven repayment plans, which limit what a borrower must repay, would cost taxpayers $108 billion, based on the number of students then enrolled. That number will only continue to climb. While the proposed bill would end loan forgiveness, it also would cap interest accrual to 10 years, somewhat softening the blow.

Opponents say the changes to the loan program will make higher education more expensive, and less attainable. Supporters say easing the federal government out of the student loan business will encourage universities to make getting a degree more affordable.

“The federal government’s excessive lending policies have been a major contributor to the skyrocketing price of college tuition in recent decades,” wrote Mary Clare Amselem with the Heritage Foundation. “Reducing the amount of federal dollars in higher education is the first step toward making college more affordable for all Americans.”

Preston Cooper, an analyst with the American Enterprise Institute, declared the bill not bad as a starting point.

“Overall, the bill takes some positive steps to improve the federal student loan program and other forms of student aid,” he wrote at the beginning of a long analysis. “It also makes some welcome changes to the regulatory environment, but falls short in crafting a viable accountability regime for colleges and universities receiving federal subsidies.”

Cooper’s analysis offers as much of an in-depth look at the bill’s provisions as the average person will want to read. In addition to student loan program reforms, the bill modifies accountability measures for schools, makes changes to Pell Grants, and requires schools to be more transparent about their free speech policies.

Although the bill has passed out of committee, it still could face significant changes before coming up for a final vote. Foxx plans to ask House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., to schedule it for debate early next year. While Republicans have the votes to get the legislation through the House, it faces a much tighter squeeze in the Senate, where the GOP will have an even thinner majority come January.