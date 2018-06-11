Shake-up in U.S. gymnastics governance

The U.S. Olympic Committee is moving to replace USA Gymnastics as the governing body for the sport at the Olympic level. In an open letter Monday, USOC CEO Sarah Hirshland said told gymnasts, “You deserve better.” Former gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar is serving a 40-year prison sentence for sexually abusing gymnasts in his care. Hundreds of athletes have come forward to accuse Nassar of abuse, and the USAG has struggled to find competent leadership to replace those who oversaw the organization during the years he worked there. Hirchsland said Monday the challenges facing USAG are more than it is capable of overcoming as currently constructed.

The governing body for the sport selects the national team not just for the Olympics but also the World Championships, which were held from Oct. 25 to Nov. 3 in Doha, Qatar. Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles won all-around gold for the fourth time at this year’s World Championships, and American Morgan Hurd won bronze.