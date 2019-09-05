Sexual violence and family breakdown

Editor’s note: This report contains descriptions of sex and sexual violence.

About 1 in 16 American women report someone forced or coerced them into having sex for the first time, according to a new study published this week.

The results, published on Monday in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, found 6.5 percent of women surveyed experienced verbal pressure, physical threats, physical dominance, or drugs before losing their virginity. Nearly half said they were physically held down. The average age of women at the time of the forced sex was 15 years old, while the average age of their partner was 27, a significantly wider gap than among those who reported voluntary sexual initiation.

“We feel it is accurate to describe these events as rape,” said Laura Hawks, a primary care physician and research fellow at Harvard Medical School who co-authored the study.

The survey also looked at the health of the respondents in the years following their first sexual experience. Women who experienced “forced sexual initiation” more frequently reported having abortions, fertility problems, drug problems, an unwanted first pregnancy, and fair or poor health than women whose first sexual encounter was voluntary.

The report sparked calls for beefed-up and mandatory sex education across the country. Dan Rice, interim executive director of Answer, a Rutgers University group, said inadequate sex education in U.S. schools—including programs that focus primarily on abstinence and not consent—contribute to the problem.

But just teaching teens about how to give and receive consent oversimplifies the problem, said Mary Anne Mosack, the president and CEO of Ascend, a national organization advocating for sexual risk avoidance education. Those programs teach consent but also focus on the benefits of delaying sex and building healthy relationships.

She said many teens today are victims or perpetrators of sexual assault and dating violence because of systemic problems like family breakdown. “So many students today don’t have good, healthy relationships modeled for them,” Mosack said, noting that many also don’t have the support of a parent or guardian looking out for them.

Michelle Cretella, the executive director of the American College of Pediatricians also advocated for sexual risk avoidance programs, which she said have been shown to delay sex among adolescents without diminishing condom use among those already having sex. She said social science research indicates that having an involved father is one of the strongest preventative factors for early sexual debut and dating violence.