Sexual revolution cannibalism

Activists and onlookers are still talking about Scarlett Johansson’s withdrawal last month from a movie about a woman who identifies as a man and wondering what it means for future portrayals of transgender characters.

News broke in July that Johansson would play a transgender person in the new film Rub & Tug. Strong public backlash ensued, especially from activists who said portraying transgender characters was not good enough—transgender actors should play the roles as well.

“We need to take the reins here,” transgender actor Scott Turner Schofield said this week. “We need to be a substantive part of this conversation.”

Jennifer Finney Boylan wrote last month for The New York Times that transgender moviegoers often find portrayals of women who identify as men “mannered, studied, and implausible.”

After two weeks of criticism, Johansson gave up the role, telling Out magazine, “I understand why many feel he should be portrayed by a transgender person, and I am thankful that this casting debate, albeit controversial, has sparked a larger conversation about diversity and representation in film.”

The situation demonstrates how the sexual revolution “consumes its own,” Albert Mohler, president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and a WORLD News Group board member, said this week on his podcast The Briefing.

“Scarlett Johansson no doubt thought that she was being quite progressive to take the risk of this kind of role, only to face backlash because it is now out of bounds for a non-transgender actress to play a transgender character,” he said. “That’s how the revolution has changed, how it’s intensified in just a matter of months.”