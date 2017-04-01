Sex trafficking site benefits from Google’s lobbying

Google financed several internet advocacy groups who filed court documents in support of Backpage, an online ad company known for promoting the sex trafficking of minors, according to a recent report from anti-trafficking advocates. Backpage has successfully defended itself against allegations of sex trafficking by citing a small clause in the Communications Decency Act (CDA), which says online intermediaries that host or republish speech aren’t responsible for what their customers say and do. While the law does protect internet companies from frivolous lawsuits, Backpage has used a broad interpretation to evade prosecution. Lawmakers and anti-traffickers alike are now calling on Congress to amend the CDA. Google also deployed lobbyists to Capitol Hill, opposing any such amendment. “Google—a company with the motto ‘Don’t be evil’—has aggressively buttressed the legal defense of Backpage.com to protect its own corporate interests,” said Dawn Hawkins, executive director of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation.