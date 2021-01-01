Severe storms sweep through the South

States reported power outages, broken trees, and property damage as severe windstorms and hail moved from northeast Texas along the Gulf Coast. Tornadoes in Alabama on Wednesday destroyed one home and damaged others, while people reported baseball-sized hail near the state’s border with Mississippi. More than 70,000 homes and businesses lost power from Texas to Alabama. Atlanta’s Morehouse College told students and teachers to hold class virtually and avoid going out on Wednesday morning due to heavy rain, lightning, and 50 mph winds. So far, officials have reported no deaths, though there have been some injuries.

Where are the storms headed next? Forecasters predict the line of storms will move up the south Atlantic seaboard. The national Storm Prediction Center said high wind, tornadoes, and hail could strike anywhere from southern Ohio to the central Appalachians. A region from north Florida to south Georgia into the Carolinas and southeast Virginia is also likely to get thunderstorms.

Dig Deeper: Check the National Weather Service for the latest information.