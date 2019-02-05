Several dead in Venezuelan protests

At least four people died during Wednesday’s demonstrations in the Venezuelan capital city of Caracas, after thousands heeded interim President Juan Guaidó’s calls for renewed protests against embattled leader Nicolás Maduro. Supporters cheered as Guaidó asked them to remain committed and prepare for a general strike. Guaidó tried to stir a military uprising on Tuesday but failed to receive sufficient support. State security forces loyal to Maduro responded to the protests with tear gas and rubber bullets.

The nongovernmental Venezuelan Observatory of Social Conflict confirmed in a tweet that 27-year-old Jurubith Rausseo died at a clinic after a bullet struck her head. Gustavo Duque, mayor of the Chacao section of Caracas, said the Salud Chacao medical center received 27 injured patients, about half of them struck by buckshot. Earlier on Tuesday, the Caracas hospital took in more than 50 injured protesters.

In an opposing rally on Wednesday, Maduro’s supporters dressed in red and carried banners mocking President Donald Trump’s administration. The United States has said it has not ruled out military intervention in Venezuela to depose Maduro. The streets of the capital were calm on Thursday.

Editor’s note: WORLD has updated the reported death toll of protests in Venezuela.