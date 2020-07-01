Several dead after FedEx shooting in Indianapolis

A gunman opened fire shortly after 11 p.m. on Thursday at a southwest FedEx facility near Indianapolis International Airport. The shooter killed at least eight people before shooting himself, police spokeswoman Genae Cook said early Friday. At least four other people were hospitalized, including one person in critical condition.

Who was the shooter? Police said there was no identification on the shooter and couldn’t confirm if he was a FedEx employee. Workers at the facility said they saw a man with a submachine gun firing in the open. Heather Wilson, a FedEx communications advisor, said the company is gathering more information and cooperating with authorities. Thursday’s incident marks the third mass shooting in Indianapolis this year.

