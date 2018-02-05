Seven states sue to end DACA program

Texas and six other states announced Tuesday they are seeking legal remedies to end the Obama-era federal program that protects young immigrants from deportation. The six states—Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Carolina, and West Virginia—joined Texas in a lawsuit that accuses the Obama administration of overstepping its limits when it set up the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. The lawsuit requests the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas to either instantly rescind all existing DACA permits on the grounds that they are unlawful or prevent the government “from issuing or renewing DACA permits in the future, effectively phasing out the program within two years.” The lawsuit comes a week after a federal judge in Washington, D.C., ordered the Trump administration to maintain the DACA program, calling the president’s decision to end the program “arbitrary and capricious.”