Seven Americans dead in Bahamas helicopter crash

All seven Americans on board a helicopter headed for Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday died when it crashed off Grand Cay in the Bahamas, officials confirmed. The Royal Bahamas Police Force said the helicopter went missing shortly after it departed Big Grand Cay. An investigation with civil aviation authorities is underway, according to police. Authorities said four women and three men were killed but did not provide additional details.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice tweeted Thursday night that one of the victims was billionaire coal tycoon Chris Cline. Justice described Cline as a “a wonderful, loving, and giving man.” The Register-Herald in Beckley, W.Va., reported one of Cline’s daughters also died in the crash.

Royal Bahamas Police Superintendent Shanta Knowles confirmed on Friday that the missing-aircraft report from Florida said Cline was on board.