Sessions to testify about Russia contacts

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has asked the Senate Intelligence Committee to make public his scheduled testimony Tuesday. The committee is investigating possible Russian interference in the presidential election and wants to know about Sessions’ contacts with the Russian ambassador to the United States during the campaign. The Justice Department said Sessions “believes it is important for the American people to hear the truth directly from him.” The attorney general recused himself in March from a federal investigation into contacts between Russia and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign after acknowledging he met twice last year with the ambassador. He had told lawmakers at his January confirmation hearing that he had not met with Russians during the campaign.

