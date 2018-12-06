Sessions revises asylum policy
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 6/12/18, 10:25 am
Domestic and gang violence are worldwide social problems and do not qualify as justification for an asylum claim, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Monday. Asylum should be granted for government oppression, not crimes that every country struggles to police, Sessions said. His decision overrules a Justice Department immigration appeals court that granted asylum to a woman from El Salvador who fled her abusive husband. “No country provides its citizens with complete security from private criminal activity, and perfect protection is not required,” Sessions wrote. The policy change could affect an estimated tens of thousands of domestic violence asylum claims in the U.S. backlog of more than 700,000 immigration cases. Critics of the decision called it a step backward for women’s rights. “Today we are deeply disappointed that our country will no longer offer legal protection to women seeking refuge from terrible forms of domestic violence from which their home countries are unable or unwilling to protect them,” said Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.
Comments
Laura WPosted: Tue, 06/12/2018 06:25 pm
Did they leave room to grant assylum to people fleeing countries that systematically fail to protect victims of these crimes? (And I don't mean they need to have such good law and order that it never happens, but that they would take reasonable measures to provide justice and safety for after the fact.) If so, it sounds like a resonable step. For this woman, I would think the first recourse should be the Salvadoran government. If they are unable or unwilling to step in at this point and prevent future abuse (or have shown a pattern of such), then that would be a reason to involve the US. He has a point--it's not like coming to the US makes anyone safe from gangs or domestic violence.